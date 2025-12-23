Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,757 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,771.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Man Group plc raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 26.2%

CNYA opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

