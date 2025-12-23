Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 12,343 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after buying an additional 7,272,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,545,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.