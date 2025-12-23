Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 12,343 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after buying an additional 7,272,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,545,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
