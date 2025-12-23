Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 149.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $346.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.