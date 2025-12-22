Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.60. Omron shares last traded at $25.0350, with a volume of 5,128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Omron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Omron Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Omron had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 3.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omron

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

