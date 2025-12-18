Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,842. The stock has a market cap of $270.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Investar has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investar to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investar

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.