Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.05. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 39.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

