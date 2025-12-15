Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.5625.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.77. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

