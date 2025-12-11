Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.6250, but opened at $5.90. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 14,351 shares trading hands.

Paladin Energy Stock Up 6.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

