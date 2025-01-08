Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

