Loop Capital Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

DELL stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

