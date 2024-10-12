Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 829,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.98. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

