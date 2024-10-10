Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 12.1 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.