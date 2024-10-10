Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

