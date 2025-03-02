Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,089,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

