Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 310,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 253.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 238,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 171,460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,406,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 146,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

