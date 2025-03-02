Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 143 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Chubb by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

