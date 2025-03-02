Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veren were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veren by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VRN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.10. Veren Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.