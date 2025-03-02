Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 84,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

