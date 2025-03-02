iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.