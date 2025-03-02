Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 26,277 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

CGDG opened at $31.24 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

