Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

