Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 177,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

