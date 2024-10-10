NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
