China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 0.5 %

CGA stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

