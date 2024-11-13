Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

