Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

