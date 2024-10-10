Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $89.23

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.23.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

