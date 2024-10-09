Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CGEM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CGEM

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 1,136,993 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,079,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.