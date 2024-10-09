Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.