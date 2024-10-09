Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

