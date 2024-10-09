StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EVRI stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Analysts expect that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

