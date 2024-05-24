King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $169.95. 204,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,864. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

