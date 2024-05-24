King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 99,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

