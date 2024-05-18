Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gable lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXE

Extendicare Price Performance

EXE traded up C$0.55 on Friday, hitting C$7.83. 832,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,555. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. The firm has a market cap of C$652.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.