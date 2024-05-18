DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

