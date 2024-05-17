Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

