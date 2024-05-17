GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70. 1,403,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,548,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

GoodRx Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -760.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GoodRx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

