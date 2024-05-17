SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 6.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,558,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,493,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

