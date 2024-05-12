DEI (DEI) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $132.68 million and $16.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00133938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

