Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

