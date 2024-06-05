Bank of America Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

