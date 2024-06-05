CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.