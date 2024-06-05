CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

