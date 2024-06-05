Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 436 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
