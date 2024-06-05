Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

