Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 94 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.47 and a 200-day moving average of $626.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $352.89 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

