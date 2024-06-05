Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

