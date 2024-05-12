BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $70.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.9029 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

BAE Systems Profile

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.