Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $454.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

