Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 757,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,259. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.