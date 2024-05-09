Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,242,000 after buying an additional 1,433,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. 1,922,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

