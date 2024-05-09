Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,819. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

